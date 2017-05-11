May 11 Evolving Systems Inc

* Evolving Systems reports first quarter 2017 financial results and announces acquisition of business logic systems to expand into mobile customer value management and monetization

* Q1 revenue $5.9 million versus $6.5 million

* Q1 earnings per share $0.08

* Evolving Systems Inc - qtrly non-GAAP earnings per share $0.10

* Evolving Systems Inc - Announced a definitive agreement to acquire UK-based business Logic Systems Limited