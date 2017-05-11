BRIEF-PRA Health Sciences and Jumo announce partnership
May 11 Evolving Systems Inc
* Evolving Systems reports first quarter 2017 financial results and announces acquisition of business logic systems to expand into mobile customer value management and monetization
* Q1 revenue $5.9 million versus $6.5 million
* Q1 earnings per share $0.08
* Evolving Systems Inc - qtrly non-GAAP earnings per share $0.10
* Evolving Systems Inc - Announced a definitive agreement to acquire UK-based business Logic Systems Limited
* Boeing, Lion Air Group announce commitment for 50 737 max 10s
* Says extends strategic cooperation with bombardier, signed supply contract worth 100 million euros