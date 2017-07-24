FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
2 days ago
BRIEF-Evotec gets milestone payment from Bayer on endometriosis
July 24, 2017 / 5:36 AM / 2 days ago

BRIEF-Evotec gets milestone payment from Bayer on endometriosis

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 24 (Reuters) - Evotec AG

* Says Evotec and Bayer advance endometriosis programme into phase I clinical development and extend alliance

* Says its multi-target endometriosis alliance with Bayer has advanced into phase I clinical development for treatment of endometriosis, triggering a milestone payment to Evotec.

* Says both companies have agreed to extend this multi-target endometriosis alliance until end of 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Georgina Prodhan)

