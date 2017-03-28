March 28 Evotec Ag
* 2016 total group revenues up 29 pct to 164.5 mln eur
* 2016 base revenues up 26 pct to 145.6 mln eur
* 2016 adjusted group EBITDA increased to 36.2 mln eur
* 2016 stable group research and development expenses of
18.1 mln eur
* Liquidity position of 126.3 mln eur (2015: 133.9 mln eur)
by end of 2016
* Liquidity position further improved in Q1 2017 following
90.3 mln eur capital increase with Novo a/s
* Group revenues expected to increase by more than 15 pct in
2017
* Revenue guidance from 2017 onwards based on total group
revenues and not on revenues excluding milestones, upfronts and
licences
* Research and development expenses in 2017 are expected to
be approx. 20 mln eur in total and thus similar to 2016
* Adjusted group EBITDA expected to improve significantly in
2017
(Reporting By Georgina Prodhan)