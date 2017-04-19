BRIEF-OPKO provides update to late-stage study of HGH-CTP in growth hormone deficient adults
* OPKO provides update to topline data of phase 3 clinical study of hgh-ctp in growth hormone deficient adults
April 19 Biogened SA:
* Informs that Ewa Kruk raises her stake in the company to 8.86 percent from 0.78 percent following company's capital increase
* Capital increase was performed by issuance of I serie shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Immune Pharmaceuticals signs agreement to regain worldwide rights for Ceplene
* Syneron Candela announces shareholder approval of proposed acquisition by funds advised by apax partners