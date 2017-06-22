WORLD NEWS SCHEDULE AT 1800 GMT/2 PM ET
Iraqi forces free hundreds of civilians in Mosul Old City battles as death toll mounts
June 22 Ewopharma AG
* Ewopharma announces commercial partnership with Eisai Co
* Ewopharma says it will commercialise Halaven (eribulin mesylate) in nine countries within European Union and in two countries outside of EU
* Ewopharma will also commercialise Targretin in Hungary and Poland as well as Zonegran in Hungary
* Ewopharma says had acquired rights to commercialise several of Eisai's products in eleven countries in central and eastern Europe Source text for Eikon:
FRANKFURT, June 24 U.S. missile maker Raytheon's cybersecurity unit could thrive were it to be listed separately, the head of the unit, Forcepoint, told German business daily Boersenzeitung in an interview published on Saturday.
Bengaluru, June 24 Infosys Ltd, India's second-biggest software services exporter, is re-evaluating its long-term targets because tougher market conditions have made them appear "daunting", the company's chairman said on Saturday.