June 22 Ewopharma AG

* Ewopharma announces commercial partnership with Eisai Co

* Ewopharma says it will commercialise Halaven (eribulin mesylate) in nine countries within European Union and in two countries outside of EU

* Ewopharma will also commercialise Targretin in Hungary and Poland as well as Zonegran in Hungary

* Ewopharma says had acquired rights to commercialise several of Eisai's products in eleven countries in central and eastern Europe