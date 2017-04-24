BRIEF-Internet of Things signs Letter of Intent to acquire Weather Telematics
* Internet of Things Inc. signs Letter of Intent to acquire Weather Telematics Inc.
April 24 EWORK GROUP AB:
* Q1 OPERATING PROFIT SEK 27.4 MILLION VERSUS SEK 19.6 MILLION YEAR AGO
* Q1 ORDER INTAKE SEK 3.48 BILLION VERSUS SEK 2.28 BILLION YEAR AGO
* Q1 NET SALES SEK 2.39 BILLION VERSUS SEK 1.68 BILLION YEAR AGO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Internet of Things Inc. signs Letter of Intent to acquire Weather Telematics Inc.
* Announced four internal appointments and two new additions to its Distribution and Business Development Group
* Announced four internal appointments and two new additions to its Distribution and Business Development Group