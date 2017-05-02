BRIEF-Naked Brand Group reports Q1 loss per share $0.35
* Q1 sales rose 1.7 percent to $460,000
May 2 Exa Corp
* EXA and BP sign multi-year commercial agreement for exa digitalrock relative permeability simulation technology
MEXICO CITY, June 14 OHL Mexico, a unit of Spanish construction group OHL, said it would launch a share buyback on Thursday, offering 27 pesos per share after agreeing to a takeover by IFM Global Infrastructure Fund, the company said on Wednesday.
* Says increasing its prime rate to 4.25 percent from 4.00 percent, effective tomorrow, June 15, 2017