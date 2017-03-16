BRIEF-Bengal Energy Ltd qtrly earnings per share $0.02
* Crude oil sales revenue was $2.2 million in Q4 2017, which is 4pct lower than $2.3 million recorded in Q3 2017
March 16 Exa Corp
* Exa reports fourth quarter and full year fiscal 2017 financial results
* Q4 non-gaap earnings per share $0.05
* Q4 revenue $19.5 million versus i/b/e/s view $20.2 million
* Q4 gaap earnings per share $0.02
* Sees fy 2018 revenue $75 million to $80 million
* Sees q1 2018 revenue $16 million to $17 million
* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.00 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Exa corp sees q1 gaap net loss is expected to be in range of $3.1 million to $3.7 million
* Exa corp sees q1 non-gaap net loss is expected to be in range of $2.5 million to $3.1 million
* Exa corp sees fy 2018 gaap net loss is expected to be in range of $3.7 million to $6.4 million
* Exa corp sees fy 2018 non-gaap net loss is expected to be in range of $0.6 million to $3.3 million
* Q1 revenue view $18.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Fy2018 revenue view $82.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
MIAMI, June 16 President Donald Trump on Friday ordered tighter restrictions on Americans traveling to Cuba and a clampdown on U.S. business dealings with the Caribbean island’s military, saying he was canceling former President Barack Obama's "terrible and misguided deal" with Havana.
WASHINGTON, June 16 President Donald Trump had personal liabilities of at least $315.6 million to German, U.S. and other lenders as of mid-2017, according to a federal financial disclosure form released late on Friday by the U.S. Office of Government Ethics.