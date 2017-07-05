BRIEF-Albuquerque Police Department renews five-year Axon contract
* Albuquerque Police Department renews five-year axon contract; upgrades to unlimited plan
July 5 Exact Sciences Corp:
* Exact Sciences Corp -Exact Sciences Laboratories entered national ancillary provider participation agreement with Unitedhealthcare Insurance for cologuard
* Exact Sciences Corp - exact and Aetna recently amended that agreement to include Aetna's commercial lines of business, effective July 15, 2017
* Exact Sciences Corp - additional terms of unitedhealthcare agreement are not disclosed
* Exact Sciences Corp - additional terms of Aetna agreement, as amended, are not disclosed Source text: (bit.ly/2upq63X) Further company coverage:
July 6 RBC Investor & Treasury Services, a unit of the Royal Bank of Canada, named Hong Paterson to lead its investor and treasury services business in Singapore.