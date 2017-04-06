BRIEF-AT&T files for pricing of £1.0 bln global notes
Files for pricing of £1.0 billion, 3.550% global notes due 2037
April 6 ExactEarth Ltd -
* ExactEarth provides update on EV5 satellite
* On February 3, 2017, communication was lost with satellite and subsequent efforts to make contact were not successful
On February 3, 2017, communication was lost with satellite and subsequent efforts to make contact were not successful

As a result, co filed claim for full insured value of satellite, amounting to C$3.5 million, which has been approved and paid to co
SAN FRANCISCO, June 14 A man dressed in a UPS uniform and armed with an "assault pistol" opened fire at a United Parcel Service Inc package sorting hub in San Francisco, killing three people before turning the gun on himself, police said.
* Uber faces fresh probe from U.S. FTC over its privacy practices - Recode, citing sources Source: http://bit.ly/2splbBt Further company coverage: