Nikkei slips as stronger yen takes a toll, Takata shares plummet
TOKYO, June 22 Japan's Nikkei share average erased early modest gains on Thursday and edged down, as a stronger yen took its toll on market sentiment.
June 8 Exactearth Ltd
* ExactEarth reports Q2 fiscal 2017 financial results
* Qtrly revenue was $3.7 million
* ExactEarth Ltd qtrly order bookings were $4.5 million compared to $1.7 million in q2 2016
* Q2 loss per share C$0.02
* Q2 earnings per share view c$-0.10, revenue view c$3.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TOKYO, June 22 Japan's Nikkei share average erased early modest gains on Thursday and edged down, as a stronger yen took its toll on market sentiment.
* U.S. yield curve flattest in almost a decade on hawkish Fed
MEXICO CITY, June 21 Mexico's Supreme Court ruled on Wednesday in a spat over interconnection rates paid between telecommunications firm America Movil and rivals that touches on a bigger case related to an antitrust reform the company is fighting.