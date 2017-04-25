UPDATE 4-BHP names packaging guru MacKenzie as new chairman
* BHP under pressure to review structure, dump petroleum (Adds Elliott comment, updates shares)
April 25 Exactech Inc-
* Exactech Q1 revenue up 6% to $69.5 million on 21% extremities growth
* Sees Q2 2017 earnings per share $0.32 to $0.34
* Q1 earnings per share $0.32
* Sees Q2 2017 revenue $66.5 million to $68.5 million
* Sees FY 2017 revenue $266 million to $272 million
* Q1 revenue $69.5 million versus $65.3 million
* Exactech inc sees FY 2017 adjusted eps target is $1.26-$1.32 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Caterpillar announces vice president retirements, appointments and organizational changes
WASHINGTON, June 15 The Justice Department took legal action on Thursday to recover about $540 million in assets that authorities say were stolen by financiers associated with a sovereign wealth fund established by Malaysia's prime minister, including a Picasso painting that was given to actor Leonardo DiCaprio and the rights to two Hollywood films.