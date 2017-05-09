BRIEF-QEP announces expansion of its board of directors
Q.E.P. Co., Inc. announces expansion of its board of directors
May 9 Exar Corp:
* EXAR CORPORATION ANNOUNCES FISCAL 2017 FOURTH QUARTER AND YEAR-END FINANCIAL RESULTS
* QTRLY NET SALES OF $27.8 MILLION, UP 2% SEQUENTIALLY AND 10% YEAR-OVER-YEAR
* QTRLY GAAP EPS OF $0.03 (NON-GAAP EPS OF $0.09)
* QTRLY GAAP EPS OF $0.03 (NON-GAAP EPS OF $0.09)
* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.08, REVENUE VIEW $27.8 MILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S
* Antioquia Gold Inc enters into an investor relations agreement and provides corporate update
* Enphase Energy Inc - on June 13, 2017, co entered into a master license agreement with Flextronics Industrial, Ltd