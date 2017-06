June 27 Excelsior United Development Companies Ltd:

* Declares final dividend of 0.50 rupees per share in respect of the financial year ending 30 June 2017

* Says the dividend will be paid on or about 15 September 2017 Source text for Eikon: [ID:bit.ly/2thYGjh] Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)