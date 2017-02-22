Feb 22 Exchange Income Corp-

* Exchange Income Corporation reports record Q4 and FY2016 results

* Q4 adjusted earnings per share c$0.58

* Exchange Income Corp qtrly consolidated revenue was $221.7 million, marginally down from $224.5 million

* Qtrly earnings per share $0.48

* All figures in c$

* Q4 earnings per share view c$0.51, revenue view c$234.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: