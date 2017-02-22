BRIEF-Huntington Ingalls Industries awarded $3 billion to build Amphibious Assault Ship Bougainville
* Photo release-Huntington Ingalls Industries awarded $3 billion to build Amphibious Assault Ship Bougainville (lha 8)
Feb 22 Exchange Income Corp-
* Exchange Income Corporation reports record Q4 and FY2016 results
* Q4 adjusted earnings per share c$0.58
* Exchange Income Corp qtrly consolidated revenue was $221.7 million, marginally down from $224.5 million
* Qtrly earnings per share $0.48
* All figures in c$
* Q4 earnings per share view c$0.51, revenue view c$234.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Seanergy Maritime Holdings - on May 24, 2017, co entered up to $18.0 million term loan with Amsterdam Trade Bank N.V
* Eagle Materials Inc - on June 16, Laurence E. Hirsch, chairman, informed he has decided to retire from board