BRIEF-Alio Gold Inc Q2 average selling price realized was $1,252/oz
* Alio Gold Inc - gold production of 22,011 ounces for Q2 achieves upper end of production guidance
July 5 Exchange Income Corp:
* Reiterates its expectation that company will meet analyst consensus for 2017 fiscal year
* Company is considering accelerating its share buyback program beyond its normal course issuer bid
* It has become aware of a "short and distort campaign" aimed at undermining value of co's shares
* Sierra Metals Inc says its common shares have been approved for listing on NYSE market
* Cato Corp - sales for twenty-two weeks ended July 1, 2017 were $386.5 million, down 16% over sales of $460.9 million for twenty-two weeks ended July 2, 2016