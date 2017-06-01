June 1 Exco Resources Inc

* EXCO resources, inc. Announces 1-for-15 reverse share split, shareholder approval for share issuance under 1.5 lien notes and 1.75 term loans, and annual meeting results

* EXCO resources inc- ‍reverse share split is expected to become effective after market closes on june 12, 2017​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: