* Madrigal pharmaceuticals announces $35 million private placement offering
June 1 Exco Resources Inc
* EXCO resources, inc. Announces 1-for-15 reverse share split, shareholder approval for share issuance under 1.5 lien notes and 1.75 term loans, and annual meeting results
EXCO resources inc- reverse share split is expected to become effective after market closes on june 12, 2017
LONDON, June 21 A renewed slump in oil prices to seven-month lows dragged down world stocks and long-term bond yields on Wednesday, as bets that global inflation and interest rates will stay lower for even longer began to build again.
* Owens Corning -intends to use portion of proceeds of notes offering to fund portion of acquisition of Pittsburgh Corning,Pittsburgh Corning Europe NV