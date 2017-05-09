BRIEF-Element Lifestyle announces $6 mln convertible debenture private placement financing
* Element Lifestyle Retirement announces $6 million convertible debenture private placement financing
May 9 Exco Resources Inc
* Exco Resources, Inc. reports first quarter 2017 results
* Q1 adjusted non-GAAP loss per share $0.02
* Q1 GAAP earnings per share $0.03
* Exco Resources Inc - Produced 241 mmcfe per day, or 22 bcfe, for Q1 2017
* Exco Resources Inc - Qtrly total revenues $76.5 million versus $56.1 million
* Exco Resources Inc - Exco's 2017 capital budget is $158 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Element Lifestyle Retirement announces $6 million convertible debenture private placement financing
* PHH Corporation commences tender offers and consent solicitations for any and all of its 7.375% senior notes due 2019 and 6.375% senior notes due 2021
* Agilysys Inc - Pritchett has been serving as Agilysys's interim CFO since November 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: