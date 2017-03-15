March 15 Exco Resources Inc:
* Exco Resources announces transformational capital
structure transactions
* Says issued $300 million in 1.5 lien notes that include
option to pay interest in-kind in common shares or additional
debt
* Says increased pro forma liquidity by $116 million,
calculated as cash plus available borrowing capacity under
credit agreement
* Proceeds from issuance were primarily utilized to repay
all outstanding indebtedness under credit agreement
* Exchanged $683 million of second lien term loans for a
like amount of 1.75 lien term loans
* Says amended credit agreement to establish a borrowing
base of $150 million, permit issuance of 1.5 lien notes and 1.75
lien term loans
* Exco plans to pursue additional transactions to improve
its capital structure and liquidity
* Anticipates transactions will enhance capital structure,
provide option to improve future cash flows and establish
structural liquidity
* Reduced potential cash interest payments up to $109
million/year,or $433 million through maturity,with option to pay
interest in common shares
* Currently evaluating potential sale of its oil and natural
gas properties in South Texas
* Will also seek approval to amend its charter to increase
number of shares authorized for issuance or to effect a reverse
stock split
* Pursuing plans including issuance of equity in exchange
for indebtedness, repurchase of indebtedness/divestitures of
assets
* 1.5 lien notes issued at par; maturity date of march 20,
2022
