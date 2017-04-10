April 10 Exco Resources Inc
* Exco Resources executes agreement to divest south texas
oil and natural gas properties
* Exco Resources Inc- purchase price of $300 million is
subject to customary closing conditions
* Exco Resources-properties to be divested include interests
in oil & natural gas properties,surface acreage in zavala, frio
and dimmit counties in Texas
* Exco Resources - intends to use proceeds to fund drilling,
development of its core haynesville and bossier shale assets in
North Louisiana and East Texas
* Exco Resources - after closing of sale, borrowing base
under company's revolving credit agreement will be $100 million
* Exco Resources Inc - next borrowing base redetermination
under credit agreement is set to occur in november 2017
