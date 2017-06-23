June 23 EXCO Resources Inc:
* EXCO Resources Inc- co's units are parties to a purchase
and sale agreement with Vog Palo Verde LP, dated as of April 7,
2017
* EXCO Resources Inc -on May 31, Chesapeake Energy Marketing
terminated long term transaction confirmation with expiration of
June 30, 2032, between Chesapeake and Raider Marketing
* EXCO Resources Inc - as a result of alleged termination of
contract, EOC was forced to shut-in certain wells beginning on
June 1, 2017
* EXCO Resources Inc -due to contract termination, closing
conditions were not anticipated to be satisfied or waived by
original scheduled closing date
* EXCO Resources Inc says parties entered into first
amendment, dated as of May 31, 2017, to extend original
scheduled closing date for two weeks
* EXCO Resources Inc - on June 6, EXCO parties & raider
filed a petition, application for temporary restraining order &
injunction against Chesapeake in Dallas County, Texas
* EXCO Resources Inc - on June 9, 2017, district court
denied EXCO parties and raider's motion for temporary
restraining order - SEC filing
* EXCO Resources Inc says on June 7, 2017, Chesapeake Energy
Marketing filed to remove lawsuit to United States District
Court Northern District Of Texas
* EXCO Resources Inc - lawsuit remains pending in federal
court
Source text: (bit.ly/2rYLsrd)
Further company coverage: