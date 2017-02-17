Feb 17 Exelixis Inc

* Exelixis announces phase 1 trial results for cabozantinib in combination with nivolumab with or without ipilimumab in refractory metastatic urothelial carcinoma and other genitourinary tumors

* Exelixis Inc - Recommended doses for ongoing expansion cohorts and future potential trials identified for doublet and triplet combinations

* Exelixis - Data from Part II also demonstrate that using cabozantinib with two immunotherapy agents is well-tolerated with promising early activity