Nikkei falls after weak U.S. data overshadows Fed hike; financials underperform
* Nintendo jumps on enthusiasm for Super Mario Odyssey for Switch
April 13 Exelon Generation:
* Exelon generation, JAPC establish joint venture to enhance nuclear operational excellence worldwide
* Joint venture company will license and deploy Exelon nuclear management model in major nuclear power projects around world
* JV co, Jexel nuclear, will be jointly controlled 50 percent by co and JAPC, with two board members each Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
* Nintendo jumps on enthusiasm for Super Mario Odyssey for Switch
June 15 WS Atkins, a British engineering and design consultancy, said its full-year pretax profit rose about 18 percent, helped by its North American business.
* Deteriorating U.S. political climate undercuts risk sentiment