BRIEF-Mandalay Resources search efforts continue to be focused on drilling to intersect deepest level of mine
* Mandalay Resources Corporation provides update on flooding at Cerro Bayo Mine
May 3 Exelon Corp:
* Exelon announces first quarter 2017 results
* Q1 adjusted non-gaap operating earnings per share $0.65
* Q1 gaap earnings per share $1.07
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.61 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Qtrly gaap operating revenues $8,757 million versus $7,573 million
* Q1 revenue view $8.31 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Mandalay Resources Corporation provides update on flooding at Cerro Bayo Mine
CALGARY, Alberta, June 14 The price of oil sands synthetic crude strengthened on Wednesday after the majority owner in the Syncrude oil sands project in northern Alberta said maintenance on the facility had been extended.
* Deteriorating U.S. political climate undercuts risk sentiment