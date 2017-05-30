BRIEF-Lonestar announces 30-day rate of 2,123 BOEPD for Brazos County Well
* Wildcat B1H well has established a 30-day production rate of 2,123 barrels of oil equivalent per day
May 30 Exelon Corp:
* Exelon Corp -Exelon Generation Company, Llc will permanently cease generation operations at three mile island generating station on or about Sept 30, 2019
* Exelon Corp -Exelon and generation will recognize certain one-time charges in q2 of 2017 ranging from an estimated $65 million to $110 million
* Exelon Corp -Exelon and generation also could recognize additional one-time charges in 2018 and 2019 of up to an estimated $25 million each year
* Exelon Corp -estimated cash expenditures related to one-time charges primarily for employee-related costs are expected to range from $40 million to $70 million
* Taylor Morrison Home Corporation announces public offering of class a common stock
* Hancock Fabrics says on June 20, 2017, bankruptcy court entered an order confirming co's second amended joint chapter 11 plan of liquidation