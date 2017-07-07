America Movil says completes deal to buy spectrum from Grupo MVS
MEXICO CITY, July 7 Mexican billionaire Carlos Slim's America Movil has completed its purchase of rights to 60 megahertz of spectrum from Grupo MVS, America Movil said on Friday.
July 7 Exem Co Ltd :
* Says 5 billion won worth of its 3rd series convertible bonds have been converted into 1.2 million shares of the co, at 4,025 won/share
* Says listing date of new shares is July 21
Source text in Korean: goo.gl/4Do5QH
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
LOS ANGELES, July 7 Former Beatles drummer Ringo Starr celebrated his 77th birthday on Friday by announcing a new album that will feature former bandmate Paul McCartney.
July 7 A U.S. appeals court on Friday denied the state of Hawaii's request to issue an emergency order blocking parts of President Donald Trump's temporary travel ban on people from six Muslim-majority countries.