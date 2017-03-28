March 28 Exeter Resource Corp
* Exeter to be acquired by Goldcorp
* Exeter Resource Corp - deal for total consideration of
c$247 million
* Exeter Resource Corp - Goldcorp will acquire all
outstanding shares of exeter for consideration of 0.12 of a
goldcorp share for each exeter share
* Exeter Resource Corp - deal for c$2.58 per exeter share
* Exeter Resource - Exeter's board of directors has
unanimously approved transaction; recommends that exeter
shareholders vote in favour of arrangement
* Exeter Resource - under certain circumstances where
transaction is not completed, exeter has agreed to pay a
termination fee of c$8.65 million to goldcorp
* Exeter Resource - all of directors and officers of exeter,
who own or control about 8.4% of co's issued shares have entered
support agreements with goldcorp
