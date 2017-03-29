GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks pressured by report on Trump probe, Fed hike, soft US data
* Deteriorating U.S. political climate undercuts risk sentiment
March 29 EXFO Inc
* EXFO reports second-quarter results for fiscal 2017
* Q2 earnings per share $0.02
* Q2 sales $60 million versus I/B/E/S view $60.6 million
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.06 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees Q3 2017 sales $58 million to $63 million
* EXFO Inc - Bookings attained US$55.9 million in Q2 of fiscal 2017 compared to US$59.7 million in same period last year
* Sees Q3 IFRS net results to range between a loss of US$0.02 per share and earnings of US$0.02 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 14 Qatar's Ministry of Defense said on Wednesday the country signed a deal to buy F-15 fighter jets from the United States for $12 billion.
WASHINGTON, June 14 A federal judge ordered the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to reconsider its environmental review of the Dakota Access Pipeline on Wednesday, opening up the possibility that the line could be shut at a later date.