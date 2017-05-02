BRIEF-China Finance Online Co Q1 revenue $8.7 million versus $30.7 million
* China Finance Online reports first quarter 2017 unaudited financial results
May 2 EXFO Inc:
* EXFO streamlines monitoring solutions portfolio
* EXFO Inc - staff reductions related to this product line and varied go-to-market adjustments will affect approximately 5pct of EXFO'S global workforce
* EXFO Inc - EXFO will significantly reduce investments in passive wireless monitoring which represented less than 5pct of total sales
* EXFO Inc - company will also incur one-time restructuring costs of US$4.0 million in Q3 of 2017
* EXFO Inc - following restructuring, which should be completed in Q4 of fiscal 2017, EXFO intends to benefit from annual cost savings of US$8.0 million
* EXFO Inc says co has streamlined its monitoring solutions portfolio to focus on testing, active service assurance, fiber monitoring and analytics
* Q1 sales rose 1.7 percent to $460,000
MEXICO CITY, June 14 OHL Mexico, a unit of Spanish construction group OHL, said it would launch a share buyback on Thursday, offering 27 pesos per share after agreeing to a takeover by IFM Global Infrastructure Fund, the company said on Wednesday.