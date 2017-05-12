BRIEF-CAI International announces expansion of revolving credit facility
* CAI International Inc announces expansion of revolving credit facility and a financial update
May 12 Exide Technologies:
* Exide Technologies announces financing transactions
* Exide Technologies says it has entered into a series of financing transactions that will generate more than $200 million of new capital
* Exide Technologies -financing transactions are intended to be used to support Exide's growth, including several capital projects Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* CAI International Inc announces expansion of revolving credit facility and a financial update
* European stocks open 0.8 percent higher, France outperforms
LONDON, June 19 Emerging stocks enjoyed their biggest daily gains in nearly four weeks on Monday though weaker oil prices took a toll on many markets, with Russia's rouble down half a percent.