BRIEF-Sturm Ruger & Company enters into a ninth amendment to credit agreement
* On June 15, co entered into a ninth amendment to credit agreement with Bank of America, N.A. - SEC filing
May 10 Exide Technologies
* Exide technologies announces refinancing transactions
* Entered into Purchase & Support Agreement with investors, certain holders of outstanding 11% first lien senior secured notes due 2020
* Entered into PSA with investors, holders of outstanding 7% second lien senior secured convertible pik notes due 2025, common stock, par value $0.01
* Pursuant to psa, certain investors purchased $80.0 million in principal amount of 7.25% second lien senior secured convertible pik notes due 2025
* Purchse of 7.25% second lien senior secured convertible pik notes due 2025 for cash at generating gross proceeds of $72 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Huntsman Corp says on June 15, co's unit entered into seventeenth amendment to credit agreemen with Jpmorgan Chase Bank, N.A - sec filing
* EQT says co agreed, subject to approval of shareholders, to increase size of board to 13 directors upon effective time of merger with Rice Energy - SEC filing