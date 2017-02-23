Feb 23 Hubei Sanonda Co Ltd

* Says The Export-Import Bank of China approves China National Agrochemical Corp to terminate pledge agreement of Adama Agricultural Solutions Ltd' 100 percent stake

* Says The Export-Import Bank of China approves China National Agrochemical Corp to use other assets owned by China National Chemical Corp as new collateral

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2lyqmtv

