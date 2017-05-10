BRIEF-Intelsat announces pricing of senior notes
* Unit has priced a private offering of $1.5 billion aggregate principal amount of senior notes due 2025
May 10 Exone Co:
* The Exone Company reports 2017 first quarter results
* Sees FY 2017 revenue up at least 25 percent
* Qtrly loss per share $0.42
* Qtrly total revenue $10.9 million versus $8.4 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Unit has priced a private offering of $1.5 billion aggregate principal amount of senior notes due 2025
* Alberta Securities Commission - following a hearing on june 16, dismissed application by pointnorth capital inc., pointnorth capital (gp) lp, others
June 19 Tesla Inc is close to an agreement to produce its electric cars in China for the first time and gain better access to the world's largest auto market, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter.