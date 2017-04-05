April 5 Exor says:

* Full year consolidated profit 588.6 million euros vs 744.5 million euros the previous year

* drop in profit due to lower gains on the disposal of investments, and increase in taxes, duties, net financial expenses and non-recurring expenses

* net asset value at $14.64 billion at end-2016

* to pay dividend of 0.35 euros per share

* expects to report profit in 2017