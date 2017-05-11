PerkinElmer to buy Germany's Euroimmun for about $1.3 bln
June 19 Scientific instruments maker PerkinElmer Inc said on Monday it would buy Germany's Euroimmun Medical Laboratory Diagnostics AG for about $1.3 billion in cash.
May 11 Expedia Inc:
* Expedia announces agreement to acquire majority of SilverRrail
* Expedia Inc- announced entry into a definitive agreement in which Expedia will acquire a majority stake in SilverRail
* Deal anticipated to close in middle of 2017 pending satisfaction of closing conditions Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
