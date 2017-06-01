BRIEF-GE and its JV partners receive more than $31 bln in orders/commitments at 2017 Paris air show
* GE and its JV Partners receive more than $31 billion in orders/commitments at 2017 paris air show
June 1 Experian Plc:
* Mike Rogers has been appointed as a new independent non-executive director with effect from 1 July 2017, and as chairman-designate of remuneration committee
* Roger Davis has notified company of his intention to step down as a director of experian plc
NEW YORK, June 21 The U.S. Treasury yield curve flattening could become a concern for economic growth when two-year and three-year Treasury note yields are about the same, and the price per barrel of WTI crude oil falls into the $30-dollar range, said Jeffrey Gundlach, chief executive at DoubleLine Capital, on Wednesday.
* Citi announces the appointment of alison harding-jones to head of EMEA M&A and vice chairman of EMEA corporate and investment banking