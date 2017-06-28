BRIEF-Exicon signs contract worth 13.43 bln won
* Says it signed a 13.43 billion won contract with SCS(Samsung China Semiconductor) to provide semiconductor inspection equipments in China
June 28 EXPERT SYSTEM SPA:
* ANNOUNCES FREE ALLOCATION OF 489,484 SHARES OF THE FIRST TRANCHE OF STOCK GRANT TEMIS 2016-2020 PLAN Source text: reut.rs/2smiDjL Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
WASHINGTON, June 28 U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday said he planned to nominate a Federal Communications Commission attorney to fill one of two vacant seats at the nation's telecommunications regulatory agency.
* Expects FY normalised ebit, before corporate overhead, to be up to 15% lower than previous corresponding period Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: