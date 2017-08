Aug 1 (Reuters) - EXPRES2ION BIOTECH HOLDING AB:

* q2 Net Sales Sek 2.3 Million Versus Sek 818,000 Year Ago

* Q2 NET LOSS AT SEK 2.6 MILLION VERSUS LOSS SEK 1.8 MILLION YEAR AGO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)