BRIEF-Pfizer begins Phase 1 clinical trial to evaluate investigational Group B streptococcus vaccine
May 4 Express Inc:
* Express Inc - Express to close its 17 stores in Canada
* Express Inc - following closings, express will continue to operate 635 stores in U.S.
* Express Inc - expects closures to impact pre-tax profit on its consolidated financial statements in range of $28 to $34 million in 2017
* Express Inc - to facilitate an orderly wind-down of 17 stores, express Canada intends to conduct store closing sales beginning mid-may
* Express Inc- will incur charges of approximately $6 million in Q1 of 2017 and remaining $22 to $28 million of exit costs in Q2 of 2017
* Express inc - determined that express canada will be deconsolidated from express, inc
* Express inc- impact of the exit costs was not included in company's most recently provided guidance
* Express Inc - anticipates tax benefits related to exiting canada in range of $14 to $16 million, of which approximately $7 million is expected in q1 of 2017
* Express Inc - expects to report impact to net income in range of $14 to $18 million in 2017, of which about a $1 million benefit is expected in q1 of 2017
* Express-Challenging canadian retail environment, unfavorable exchange rates prevented co from its meeting expectations
* Express Inc - total after tax cash costs to exit canada are expected to be in a range of $8 to $12 million
* express Inc - Express Canada filed an application for protection under companies' creditors arrangement act with ontario superior court of justice
* Express Inc - "decision to exit canada is consistent with our long-term strategy and will have no impact on our operations in U.S."
* Express-Express Canada seeking appointment of Alvarez & Marsal Canada as monitor in CCAA proceedings to oversee liquidation process for Express Canada Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 19 U.S. drug developer Seattle Genetics Inc said on Monday it would discontinue a late-stage study of its drug to treat older patients with acute myeloid leukemia due to safety concerns.
June 19 Investors are hoping the Federal Reserve will allow big U.S. banks to put an estimated $150 billion in idle capital toward stock buybacks, dividends and profit-boosting investments in the coming weeks after conducting a regular examination of financial strength.