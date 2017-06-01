UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
June 1 Express Inc:
* Express Inc reports first quarter 2017 EPS in line with guidance; introduces second quarter guidance and revises full year 2017 outlook
* Q1 loss per share $0.06
* Q1 sales $467 million versus I/B/E/S view $467.9 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.02 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Revises full year 2017 outlook
* Remain on track to deliver $20 million in cost savings in 2017
* Express Inc - inventory at quarter end was $287.5 million compared to $281.3 million at end of prior year's q1, a 2% increase
* Sees Q2 2017 comparable sales of negative mid single digits
* Express Inc qtrly comparable sales (including e-commerce sales) decreased 10%, compared to a 3% decrease in q1 of 2016
* Sees Q2 loss per share of $0.24 to loss of $0.20
* Express Inc sees q2 2017 adjusted loss per share $0.03 to adjusted earnings per share $0.01
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.08, revenue view $498.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Express Inc sees full year 2017 earnings per share of $0.21 to $0.28
* Express Inc sees FY 2017 comparable sales in negative low single digits
* Express Inc sees full year 2017 adjusted earnings per share $0.41 to $0.48
* Express Inc sees full year 2017 capital expenditures of $62 million to $67 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
