April 24 Express Scripts Holding Co:

* Express Scripts announces 2017 first quarter results; provides update on anthem relationship and visibility into core PBM business excluding contribution from Anthem, Coventry and Catamaran

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $1.33

* Q1 GAAP earnings per share $0.90

* Q1 earnings per share view $1.32 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees Q2 2017 adjusted earnings per share $1.70 to $1.74

* Express scripts holding co qtrly adjusted claims of 351.7 million, down 1pct

* Expects total adjusted claims for Q2 of 2017 to be in range of 343 million to 353 million

* Express Scripts Holding Co says qtrly revenue $24.65 billion versus. $24.79 billion last year

* Increased its guidance for 2017 adjusted earnings per diluted share to a range of $6.90 to $7.04

* Q1 earnings per share view $1.32, revenue view $24.99 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY2017 earnings per share view $6.93 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 earnings per share view $1.68 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Express Scripts Holding - recently told by anthem management that anthem intends to move its business when co's current contract with anthem expires on Dec 31, 2019

* Express Scripts Holding Co - anthem is not interested in continuing discussions regarding pricing concessions for 2017-2019

* Express Scripts Holding Co - Anthem has "not provided formal written notice that it does not intend to renew its contract with company" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: