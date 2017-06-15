UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
June 15 Extended Stay America Inc:
* Extended Stay America announces repurchase of preferred shares
* Extended Stay America Inc says company repurchased directly from selling stockholders 14,069 shares of series a preferred stock of co
* Extended Stay America - entered repurchase agreement with certain selling stockholders affiliated with Centerbridge Partners L.P, Blackstone Group L.P.
* Extended Stay America- after repurchase, co has 7,133 preferred shares outstanding, selling stockholders no longer beneficially own any preferred shares
* Extended Stay America Inc - company funded preferred share repurchase from cash on hand Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources