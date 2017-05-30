May 30 Extended Stay America Inc

* Extended stay america announces secondary offering and repurchase of paired shares

* Extended stay america inc - ‍announced an underwritten secondary offering of 25 million paired shares​

* Extended stay america inc - offering of paired share consists of a share of common stock of extended stay america and a share of class b common stock of esh hospitality,

* Extended stay america inc - ‍centerbridge partners, l.p. And blackstone group l.p. Will no longer beneficially own any paired shares​

* Extended stay america inc - ‍paulson & co. inc. And its affiliated funds will continue to beneficially own approximately 1.8 million paired shares​