BRIEF-Jernigan Capital announces commencement of public offering of common stock
May 30 Extended Stay America Inc
* Extended stay america announces secondary offering and repurchase of paired shares
* Extended stay america inc - announced an underwritten secondary offering of 25 million paired shares
* Extended stay america inc - offering of paired share consists of a share of common stock of extended stay america and a share of class b common stock of esh hospitality,
* Extended stay america inc - centerbridge partners, l.p. And blackstone group l.p. Will no longer beneficially own any paired shares
* Extended stay america inc - paulson & co. inc. And its affiliated funds will continue to beneficially own approximately 1.8 million paired shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* SP PLUS CORPORATION ANNOUNCES SECONDARY OFFERING OF 1,354,418 SHARES OF COMMON STOCK BY SELLING STOCKHOLDERS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Dollar edges lower against basket of currencies (Updates to afternoon U.S. trading; adds oil settlement prices)