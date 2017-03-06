RPT-Swiss banks lobby for get-out clause as end of bank secrecy nears
* Graphic on cash in Switzerland: https://tinyurl.com/yahq67uv
March 7 Extended Stay America Inc
* Extended Stay America announces secondary offering and repurchase of paired shares
* Extended Stay America Inc - announced an underwritten secondary offering of 25 million paired shares
* Extended Stay America Inc - none of company's officers or directors are selling any paired shares beneficially owned by them in offering
* Extended Stay America-each paired share consists of a share of stock of extended stay america and a share of class b stock of esh hospitality inc
* Extended Stay America Inc - extended stay America, Inc. And esh hospitality, inc. Expect to fund share repurchase from cash on hand
* Co and esh hospitality inc have entered into a share repurchase agreement with selling stockholders
* Extended Stay America Inc - pursuant to agreement, intend to repurchase 625,000 paired shares directly from selling stockholders Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Graphic on cash in Switzerland: https://tinyurl.com/yahq67uv
June 16 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Pros announces private offering of $106.25 million of convertible senior notes due 2047