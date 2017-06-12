BRIEF-FDA notifies Seattle Genetics that IND for vadastuximab talirine placed on hold
* Seattle Genetics Inc - fda notified co on June 21, IND for vadastuximab talirine has been placed on hold - SEC filing
June 12 Extended Stay America Inc
* Extended Stay America says has resolved lawsuit it brought last fall against a competitors over "alleged misappropriation of confidential trade secrets"
* Extended Stay America - defendants to pay co $1.2 million in damages, costs, including requirement for ruby repay to co part of severance payment from co
* Extended Stay America Inc - defendants have also agreed to an injunction that requires "destruction or return" of all of ESA's confidential information
* Extended Stay America Inc - defendants have also agreed to an injunction that prohibits future use of any ESA confidential information Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Seattle Genetics Inc - fda notified co on June 21, IND for vadastuximab talirine has been placed on hold - SEC filing
June 22 A leading lobby group for India's IT industry on Thursday forecast the sector's export revenues to grow at 7-8 percent for the year to March, around the growth levels seen last year, as the industry faces continued headwinds from the U.S. market.
WASHINGTON, June 22 A seven-year push by U.S. Republicans to dismantle Obamacare and kill the taxes it imposed on the wealthy will reach a critical phase on Thursday when Senate Republican leaders unveil a draft bill they aim to put to a vote, possibly as early as next week.