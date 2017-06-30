June 30 Extra Space Storage Inc:
* Extra Space Storage says on June 29, co, Extra Space
Storage Lp entered into a note purchase agreement with various
purchasers - SEC filing
* Extra Space Storage Inc - notes are expected to be issued
on August 24, 2017
* Extra Space Storage Inc - notes will pay interest
semiannually on 1st day of March and September in each year
until maturity
* Extra Space Storage - agreement provides for private
placement by Extra Space Storage Lp of $300 million of 3.95%
senior notes, due August 24, 2027
* Extra Space Storage Inc - proceeds from issuance of notes
will be used by operating partnership to refinance existing
indebtedness
