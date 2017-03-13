BRIEF-Perficient Inc sees Q2 GAAP earnings per share to be in range of $0.05 to $0.07
March 13 Extraction Oil & Gas Inc
* Extraction Oil & Gas Inc - reaffirms 2017 outlook
* Q4 loss per share $1.54
* Extraction Oil & Gas Inc - for q4, extraction reported oil, natural gas and NGL sales revenue of $94.7 million, as compared to $56.1 million
* Extraction Oil & Gas Inc - Q4 average net sales volumes were 38,161 boe/d, an increase of 32 pct sequentially and 57 pct year-over-year
* Extraction Oil & Gas Inc - ended 2016 with $589 million of cash on balance sheet resulting in no net debt
* Extraction Oil & Gas Inc - year-end 2016 estimated proved reserves of 238 million barrels of oil equivalent, an approximate 50 pct increase
* Extraction Oil & Gas - due to lack of wells turned to sales since mid-september during Q1, estimate Q1 average net sales volumes to be 31-33 mboe/d
* Extraction Oil & Gas Inc - oil volumes are expected to average 12-14 mbbl/d for Q1
* Extraction Oil & Gas Inc - for Q1, expect LOE to be between $11.5 million and $12.5 million
* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.18, revenue view $88.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* FY2017 earnings per share view $-0.27, revenue view $596.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text: (bit.ly/2mTpL8f) Further company coverage:
* Orbcomm Inc - issued and sold to Inthinc Holdings, Llc,1.6 million shares of co's common at a purchase price of $9.66 per share - sec filing Source text - http://bit.ly/2twLtyO Further company coverage:
* Home Capital Group Inc - aggregate available liquidity and credit capacity $1.08 billion as of june 15 versus $1.11 billion as of june 14