* Extreme Networks to acquire Brocade's data center
networking business
* Brocade's data center networking business will be sold to
extreme for $55 million in cash
* Extreme expects acquisition to be accretive to cash flow
and earnings for its fiscal year 2018
* Acquisition is expected to close within 60 days following
closing of Broadcom's acquisition of Brocade.
* Extreme expects to fund transaction with funds resulting
from an anticipated amendment increasing its existing credit
facility
* Expects to generate over $230 million in annualized
revenue from acquired assets
