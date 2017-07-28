FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a day ago
BRIEF-Exxon calls Qatar LNG 'very important partnership'
#Brexit
#Markets
#Banks
#Trump
#Pakistan
#Venezuela
#Sport
Sections
Featured
Trump faces growing Republican unease
Trump faces growing Republican unease
Trump faces growing Republican unease
Trump faces growing Republican unease
Trump faces growing Republican unease
Trump faces growing Republican unease
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
July 28, 2017 / 4:13 PM / a day ago

BRIEF-Exxon calls Qatar LNG 'very important partnership'

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 28 (Reuters) - Exxon Mobil Corp

* Says no plans to make share repurchases in third quarter

* Says it expects to add 3 drilling rigs to Permian Basin acreage by end of August, bringing rig count there to 19

* Says still expects 2017 capex of $22 billion

* Says has not had any impacts in Qatar to LNG production or exports

* Says 'Qatar is a very important partnership for us'

* Says 'Very interested' in continued investment in Qatar

* Says annual capex should 'slowly ramp up' from $22 billion through end of decade Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Ernest Scheyder)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.