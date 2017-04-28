April 28 Exxon Mobil Corp:

* ExxonMobil earns $4 billion during first quarter 2017

* Q1 earnings per share $0.95

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.85 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 total revenues and other income $63,287 million versus $48,707 million

* Q1 cash flow from operations and asset sales was $8.9 billion versus $5 billion last year

* Quarterly liquids production of 2.3 million barrels per day decreased 205,000 barrels per day

* Quarterly upstream earnings were $2.3 billion, compared to a loss of $76 million in Q1 of 2016

* Q1 2017 earnings of $4 billion increased 122 percent from Q1 of 2016

* Q1 oil-equivalent production 4,151 koebd versus 4,325 koebd

* Quarterly downstream earnings were $1.1 billion, up $210 million from Q1 of 2016

* Q1 2017 capital and exploration expenditures were $4.2 billion, down 19 percent from q1 of 2016

* Quarterly natural gas production of 10.9 billion cubic feet per day increased 184 million cubic feet per day from 2016

* Q1 worldwide refinery throughput 4,324 kbd versus 4,185 kbd

* Quarterly chemical earnings of $1.2 billion were $184 million lower than Q1 of 2016

* Q1 2017 oil-equivalent production was 4.2 million oil-equivalent barrels per day, down 4 percent from prior year

* Excluding entitlement effects and divestments, Q1 2017 oil-equivalent production was down 1 percent from prior year

* Q1 revenue view $64.73 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S